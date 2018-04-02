Happy FlowersFormed 1983
Happy Flowers
1983
Happy Flowers Biography
Happy Flowers was an American musical group, formed in Charlottesville, Virginia, United States, in 1983 by two members of the Landlords, John Beers ("Mr. Horribly Charred Infant", drums, vocals) and Charlie Kramer ("Mr. Anus", guitar, vocals), both students at the University of Virginia. This duo combines improvisational noise punk guitar and drums with lyrics often written in the first person from the perspective of a child, with childlike intonation and grammar. Their humorous songs are mainly about freak childhood accidents and common childhood gripes.
Happy Flowers Tracks
My Frisbee Went Under The Lawnmower
Happy Flowers
My Frisbee Went Under The Lawnmower
My Frisbee Went Under The Lawnmower
My Head's On Fire (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jun 1990)
Happy Flowers
My Head's On Fire (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jun 1990)
Mom And Dad Like The Baby More Then Me (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jun 1990)
Happy Flowers
Mom And Dad Like The Baby More Then Me (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jun 1990)
Pull My Arm
Happy Flowers
Pull My Arm
Pull My Arm
I Dropped My Ice Cream Cone (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jun 1990)
Happy Flowers
I Dropped My Ice Cream Cone (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jun 1990)
These Peas Are So Green (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jun 1990)
Happy Flowers
These Peas Are So Green (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jun 1990)
Ruckwerts Essen Velzt (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jun 1990)
Happy Flowers
Ruckwerts Essen Velzt (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jun 1990)
