Béatrice Martin (born September 22, 1989), better known by her stage name Cœur de pirate (French for Pirate's Heart), is a Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist. A francophone from Montreal, she sings mostly in French and has been credited with "bringing la chanson française to a whole new generation of Quebec youth".

