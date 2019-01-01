Sampha
Sampha Biography (Wikipedia)
Sampha Sisay (born 16 November 1988), who performs under the mononym Sampha, is a singer, songwriter, musician and record producer from Morden, South London, United Kingdom. Sampha is known widely for his collaborative work with SBTRKT, Jessie Ware, Drake, Kanye West, Solange and others. Sampha has released two solo EPs: Sundanza (2010) and Dual (2013). Sampha's debut album, Process, was released on 3 February 2017, through Young Turks and won the 2017 Mercury Prize.
Sampha Performances & Interviews
Mercury Music Prize 2017 Nominees: Sampha
Sampha chats about his nomination to 6 Music's Georgie Rogers.
Mercury Music Prize 2017 Nominees: Sampha
Sampha
Highlights of Sampha's set at Glastonbury 2017
Sampha
"Kanye was quite nice and sort of normal really" - Sampha on working with a music icon
Sampha talks to Stuart and Mark at the Manchester International Festival about how he came to collaborate with Kanye West.
"Kanye was quite nice and sort of normal really" - Sampha on working with a music icon
Sampha
Sampha talks to Yasser about the album, tour, Micheal Jackson, Drake and much, much more
Sampha
Sampha with some sound advice for upcoming producers & artists
Sampha joins Yasser to talk about the new album, the U.S. tour & what 4422 means.
Sampha with some sound advice for upcoming producers & artists
Sampha: Lyrical Journeys
Sampha on how lyrics can take you deeper when we have reached the limits of conversation.
Sampha: Lyrical Journeys
Sampha chats music
The incredibly soulful Sampha is in to chat music, Jessie Ware and Drake.
Sampha chats music
Sampha Tracks
Temporary View (feat. Sampha)
Show Love
Treasure
Blood On Me
Never Never (feat. Sampha)
The Motion (feat. Sampha)
Close But Not Quite
Under
Trials Of The Past (feat. Sampha)
Illusions
Kisses (DnB Bootleg)
Without
Plastic 100°C
Hold On (feat. Sampha)
(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano
Too Much (feat. Sampha)
Plastic (6 Music Session, 03 April 2017)
(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 28th March 2017)
Timmy's Prayer
Mountains Of Gold (feat. Sampha, Ibeyi, Wiki & Kamasi Washington)
Too Much
