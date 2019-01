Sampha Sisay (born 16 November 1988), who performs under the mononym Sampha, is a singer, songwriter, musician and record producer from Morden, South London, United Kingdom. Sampha is known widely for his collaborative work with SBTRKT, Jessie Ware, Drake, Kanye West, Solange and others. Sampha has released two solo EPs: Sundanza (2010) and Dual (2013). Sampha's debut album, Process, was released on 3 February 2017, through Young Turks and won the 2017 Mercury Prize.

