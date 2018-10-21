James ScottRagtime composer. Born 12 February 1886. Died 30 August 1938
James Scott
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1886-02-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/13074585-c892-4e07-966d-471efa553e75
James Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
James Sylvester Scott (February 12, 1885 – August 30, 1938) was an African-American ragtime composer and pianist, regarded as one of the three most important composers of classic ragtime, along with Scott Joplin and Joseph Lamb.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Scott Tracks
Sort by
Paramount Rag (1917)
James Scott
Paramount Rag (1917)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paramount Rag (1917)
Last played on
James Scott Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist