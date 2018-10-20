Something Happens are an Irish pop-rock band whose heyday was the late 1980s and early 1990s. The band's lineup consists of Tom Dunne (Vocals), Ray Harman (Guitar), Alan Byrne (Bass) and Eamonn Ryan (Drums).

An earlier incarnation of the band was called 'The Dazzmen' and was fronted by singer Martin Lynch who left the band and became the frontman for another early 1980s Dublin band 'The Cracker Factory'. After Lynch's departure the band recruited vocalist Tom Dunne and became 'Something Happens'. They shot to prominence with the single "Burn Clear" which was featured on the soundtrack of the 1988 Irish movie The Courier.