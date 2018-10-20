Something Happens
Something Happens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1304e901-3593-4459-ad2f-34cdaa28729f
Something Happens Biography (Wikipedia)
Something Happens are an Irish pop-rock band whose heyday was the late 1980s and early 1990s. The band's lineup consists of Tom Dunne (Vocals), Ray Harman (Guitar), Alan Byrne (Bass) and Eamonn Ryan (Drums).
An earlier incarnation of the band was called 'The Dazzmen' and was fronted by singer Martin Lynch who left the band and became the frontman for another early 1980s Dublin band 'The Cracker Factory'. After Lynch's departure the band recruited vocalist Tom Dunne and became 'Something Happens'. They shot to prominence with the single "Burn Clear" which was featured on the soundtrack of the 1988 Irish movie The Courier.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Something Happens Tracks
Sort by
Beach
Something Happens
Beach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beach
Last played on
Hello Hello Hello Hello (Petrol)
Something Happens
Hello Hello Hello Hello (Petrol)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello Hello Hello Hello (Petrol)
Last played on
Parachute
Something Happens
Parachute
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Parachute
Last played on
Petrol
Something Happens
Petrol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Petrol
Last played on
Take a Parachute and Jump
Something Happens
Take a Parachute and Jump
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take a Parachute and Jump
Last played on
Something Happens Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist