The Proclaimers are a Scottish music duo composed of twin brothers Charlie and Craig Reid (born 5 March 1962). They are best known for their songs "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)", "Sunshine on Leith", "I'm On My Way" and "Letter from America", and their singing style with a Scottish accent. The band tours extensively throughout the world. They have released 11 studio albums since 1987, with the latest being The Angry Cyclist (August 2018), as well as three compilation albums and a DVD.