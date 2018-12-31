The Proclaimers
The Proclaimers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Proclaimers are a Scottish music duo composed of twin brothers Charlie and Craig Reid (born 5 March 1962). They are best known for their songs "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)", "Sunshine on Leith", "I'm On My Way" and "Letter from America", and their singing style with a Scottish accent. The band tours extensively throughout the world. They have released 11 studio albums since 1987, with the latest being The Angry Cyclist (August 2018), as well as three compilation albums and a DVD.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Proclaimers Performances & Interviews
"We tried being Welsh but it didn't work"
2018-11-06
The Proclaimers discuss the album Angry Cyclist, and touring after thirty years.
"We tried being Welsh but it didn't work"
The Proclaimers: "It's never the same set two nights running"
2018-08-29
Craig Reid on keeping tours fresh, writing new songs and their home town of Edinburgh.
The Proclaimers: "It's never the same set two nights running"
The Proclaimers interviewed at Lakefest
2018-08-15
One of the Sunday headliners at Lakefest, this year, were Scottish brothers The Proclaimers.
The Proclaimers interviewed at Lakefest
Trailer for The Proclaimers: This is the Story
2017-06-10
Superfan David Tennant meets Auchtermuchty's most famous identical twins
Trailer for The Proclaimers: This is the Story
The Proclaimers enter the Singers Hall of Fame!
2016-03-20
The Proclaimers enter the Singers Hall of Fame!
The Proclaimers Live in Session
2015-09-27
Show favourites The Proclaimers performed their new single and Letter From America
The Proclaimers Live in Session
Listen: The Proclaimers in conversation with Gerry Kelly
2015-04-25
"folk know that we're not kiddin'...and we're not" - The Proclaimers
Listen: The Proclaimers in conversation with Gerry Kelly
Piece of music, or anthem?
2013-02-08
Jonathan Maitland discovers how the Proclaimers song 'Sunshine on Leith' became a much-loved anthem for a changing city. He discusses the song's impact around Edinburgh and beyond.
Piece of music, or anthem?
The Proclaimers Tracks
I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)
The Proclaimers
I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)
I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)
Letter From America
The Proclaimers
Letter From America
Letter From America
Let's Get Married
The Proclaimers
Let's Get Married
Let's Get Married
Sunshine on Leith
The Proclaimers
Sunshine on Leith
Sunshine on Leith
I'm on My Way
The Proclaimers
I'm on My Way
I'm on My Way
Scotland's Story
The Proclaimers
Scotland's Story
Scotland's Story
Cap in Hand
The Proclaimers
Cap in Hand
Cap in Hand
Angry Cyclist
The Proclaimers
Angry Cyclist
Angry Cyclist
Don't Turn Out Like Your Mother
The Proclaimers
Don't Turn Out Like Your Mother
My Old Friend the Blues
The Proclaimers
My Old Friend the Blues
My Old Friend the Blues
King of the Road
The Proclaimers
King of the Road
King of the Road
Upcoming Events
15
Jun
2019
The Proclaimers
Big Top Tent, Melrose, UK
6
Jul
2019
The Proclaimers
Bught Park, Inverness, UK
20
Jul
2019
The Proclaimers
Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh, UK
21
Jul
2019
The Proclaimers
Edinburgh Castle Esplanade, Edinburgh, UK
14
Sep
2019
The Proclaimers
The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2015
Strathallan Castle
2015-07-11T15:02:18
11
Jul
2015
T in the Park: 2015
Strathallan Castle
T in the Park: 2013
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2013-07-12T15:02:18
12
Jul
2013
T in the Park: 2013
Balado, Kinross-Shire
