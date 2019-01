Richard Mowatt, commonly known by his stage name Solarstone (formerly spelled Solar Stone), is an English trance DJ and producer from Birmingham. The music project Solarstone was founded as a trio, and also used the pseudonyms Young Parisians, Liquid State and Z2. Over the years, Solarstone has developed a reputation for keeping to the original and classic trance sound. He is considered to be a veteran by fans in the trance music scene. Since 2012, Solarstone has been pushing forward a Pure Trance movement through tours where he aims to keep the trance genre true to its roots.