Mark KingBorn 20 October 1958
Mark King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1958-10-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/13028f9d-9f5b-4023-b6ed-f8653861b5f1
Mark King Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark King (born 20 October 1958) is an English musician. He is most famous for being the lead singer and bassist of the band Level 42. King is known for his slap style of playing the bass guitar, with MusicRadar describing him as "the guy who put the slap in pop during the 80s". King received a BASCA Gold Badge Award in October 2015 in recognition of his contribution to British music. He won the "Outer Limits" award at the 2017 Progressive Music Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mark King Performances & Interviews
- Mark King is today's Legend in Your Own Lunchtimehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048xb62.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048xb62.jpg2016-09-24T14:12:00.000ZThunder Thumbs himself chats to Liz and joins the lunchtime legends line uphttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048xb6k
Mark King is today's Legend in Your Own Lunchtime
- Mark King on slap-basshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sy95b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sy95b.jpg2016-05-12T12:00:00.000ZMark King tells Sara how to play slap bass guitar for achieving some funky rhythms and soundshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03tx557
Mark King on slap-bass
- Mark King: In Conversationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sy95b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sy95b.jpg2016-05-10T21:30:00.000ZWatch Level 42's Mark King talk to Sara in this week's Sounds of the 80s.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03tmb0c
Mark King: In Conversation
- Out Now: Shaun Keaveny's Christmas Singlehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ch484.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ch484.jpg2015-12-09T08:00:00.000ZFeaturing Rod Stewart,Bernard Butler and Mark King, and available as a free download now!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03bh6qg
Out Now: Shaun Keaveny's Christmas Single
- Level 42's Mark King chats to Mark Goodierhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02s7s82.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02s7s82.jpg2015-05-26T15:49:00.000ZThe Level 42 frontman discusses the band’s latest live album and DVD.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02s7ssx
Level 42's Mark King chats to Mark Goodier
- Mark King #spanktheplankhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029n3q3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029n3q3.jpg2014-10-29T13:59:00.000ZThis is how Mark King introduces himself.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p029n46q
Mark King #spanktheplank
Mark King Tracks
Sort by
Please Don't Get Me Anything For Christmas
Shaun Keaveny
Please Don't Get Me Anything For Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04bwlfl.jpglink
Please Don't Get Me Anything For Christmas
Last played on
Equation
Mark King
Equation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Equation
Last played on
Rock Around the Clock
Matthew Everitt
Rock Around the Clock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsvh.jpglink
Rock Around the Clock
Last played on
Mark King Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist