Emily Pailthorpe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/13022e9f-9f97-4b8f-a266-7b58bd33aab5
Emily Pailthorpe Performances & Interviews
Emily Pailthorpe Tracks
Sort by
Goodfellow (Puck) for flute, oboe and piano, 1st movement
Richard Blackford
Goodfellow (Puck) for flute, oboe and piano, 1st movement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodfellow (Puck) for flute, oboe and piano, 1st movement
Last played on
Trio for oboe, bassoon and piano; 2nd movement; Andante (Andante con moto)
Francis Poulenc
Trio for oboe, bassoon and piano; 2nd movement; Andante (Andante con moto)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Trio for oboe, bassoon and piano; 2nd movement; Andante (Andante con moto)
Last played on
Summer music Op.31
Samuel Barber
Summer music Op.31
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0g.jpglink
Summer music Op.31
Last played on
The Better Angels of Our Nature
Richard Blackford
The Better Angels of Our Nature
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvmqb.jpglink
The Better Angels of Our Nature
Last played on
Oboe Concerto (iii)
Richard Strauss
Oboe Concerto (iii)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Oboe Concerto (iii)
Orchestra
Last played on
Oboe Concerto - iv. Allegro
Richard Strauss
Oboe Concerto - iv. Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Oboe Concerto - iv. Allegro
Canzonetta
Samuel Barber
Canzonetta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0g.jpglink
Canzonetta
Tombeau de Couperin: Prelude
Maurice Ravel
Tombeau de Couperin: Prelude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Tombeau de Couperin: Prelude
Three Hungarian Folksongs from the County of Csík
Béla Bartók
Three Hungarian Folksongs from the County of Csík
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jlvmj.jpglink
Three Hungarian Folksongs from the County of Csík
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Be in the Audience: International Women's Day
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9rfxj
Maida Vale Studios
2016-03-08T15:00:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03jvtmb.jpg
8
Mar
2016
Be in the Audience: International Women's Day
Maida Vale Studios
Be in the Audience: Emily Pailthorpe & Martyn Brabbins
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejd5v2
Maida Vale Studios
2015-10-16T15:00:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p030s788.jpg
16
Oct
2015
Be in the Audience: Emily Pailthorpe & Martyn Brabbins
Maida Vale Studios
Back to artist