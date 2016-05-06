Ian AndersonOf Jethro Tull. Born 10 August 1947
Ian Anderson
1947-08-10
Ian Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Scott Anderson MBE (born 10 August 1947) is a Scottish musician, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist best known for his work as the lead vocalist, flautist and acoustic guitarist of British rock band Jethro Tull. Anderson plays several other musical instruments, including keyboards, bass guitar, bouzouki, balalaika, saxophone, harmonica, and a variety of whistles. His solo work began with the 1983 album Walk into Light, and since then he has released another five works, including the sequel to the Jethro Tull album Thick as a Brick (1972) in 2012, entitled Thick as a Brick 2.
Ian Anderson Performances & Interviews
Ian Anderson from Jethro Tull talks about the reissue of their 2nd album Stand Up
Ian Anderson: “Having a fish farm was just something else, it was exciting!”
Ian Anderson Tracks
DOGGERLAND
Ian Anderson
DOGGERLAND
link
New Blood, Old Veins
Ian Anderson
New Blood, Old Veins
link
Enter The Uninvited
Ian Anderson
Enter The Uninvited
link
Enter The Uninvited
Last played on
The Browning of the Green
Ian Anderson
The Browning of the Green
link
The Browning of the Green
Last played on
A Change of Horses
Ian Anderson
A Change of Horses
link
A Change of Horses
Last played on
Birthday Card at Christmas
Ian Anderson
Birthday Card at Christmas
link
Birthday Card at Christmas
Last played on
Scots of the Riverina
Henry Lawson & Ian Anderson
Scots of the Riverina
link
Scots of the Riverina
Performer
Last played on
Banker Bets Banker Wins
Ian Anderson
Banker Bets Banker Wins
link
Banker Bets Banker Wins
Last played on
Eden for orchestra
Ian Anderson
Eden for orchestra
link
Eden for orchestra
Last played on
Medley: LIVING IN THE PAST/LOCOMOTIVE BREATH/BOUREE (Old Grey Whistle Test 40 session)
Ian Anderson
Medley: LIVING IN THE PAST/LOCOMOTIVE BREATH/BOUREE (Old Grey Whistle Test 40 session)
link
MOTHER GOOSE (Old Grey Whistle Test 40 session)
Ian Anderson
MOTHER GOOSE (Old Grey Whistle Test 40 session)
link
Aqualung
Jennie Anderson & Ian Anderson
Aqualung
link
Aqualung
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1970
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e58v4f
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1970-09-19T16:28:20
19
Sep
1970
Glastonbury: 1970
Worthy Farm, Pilton
