Mark Guiliana (born September 2, 1980, Florham Park, New Jersey, United States) is an American drummer, composer and leader of the band Beat Music. He is known for his playing with Avishai Cohen, Brad Mehldau, David Bowie, Meshell Ndegeocello, Gretchen Parlato, Jason Lindner, Lionel Loueke, Dhafer Youssef, Tigran Hamasyan, Matisyahu, the European piano trio Phronesis and his own old band Heernt.