Mark Guiliana (born September 2, 1980, Florham Park, New Jersey, United States) is an American drummer, composer and leader of the band Beat Music. He is known for his playing with Avishai Cohen, Brad Mehldau, David Bowie, Meshell Ndegeocello, Gretchen Parlato, Jason Lindner, Lionel Loueke, Dhafer Youssef, Tigran Hamasyan, Matisyahu, the European piano trio Phronesis and his own old band Heernt.
Swimming
Brad Mehldau
Swimming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy9.jpglink
Swimming
Sassyassed Sassafrass
Brad Mehldau & Mark Guiliana, Brad Mehldau & Mark Guiliana
Sassyassed Sassafrass
Sassyassed Sassafrass
Performer
Hungary Ghost (feat. Mark Guiliana)
Brad Mehldau
Hungary Ghost (feat. Mark Guiliana)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjy9.jpglink
Hungary Ghost (feat. Mark Guiliana)
You Can't Go Back Now
Brad Mehldau and Mark Guiliana, Brad Mehldau & Mark Guiliana
You Can't Go Back Now
You Can't Go Back Now
Performer
Hungry Ghost
Mehliana
Hungry Ghost
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mxvk8.jpglink
Hungry Ghost
Last played on
