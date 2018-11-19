Thomas Alexander ErskineBritish musician and composer. Born 1 September 1732. Died 9 October 1781
Thomas Alexander Erskine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1732-09-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/12faea69-dec2-4152-815e-925f69f5748c
Thomas Alexander Erskine Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Alexander Erskine, 6th Earl of Kellie (1 September 1732 – 9 October 1781), styled Viscount Fentoun and Lord Pittenweem until 1756, was a Scottish musician and composer whose considerable talent brought him international fame and his rakish habits notoriety, but nowadays is little known. Recent recordings of his surviving compositions have led to him being re-evaluated as one of the most important British composers of the 18th century, as well as a prime example of Scotland's music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thomas Alexander Erskine Tracks
Sort by
The Maid of the Mill (Overture)
Thomas Alexander Erskine
The Maid of the Mill (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvmqb.jpglink
The Maid of the Mill (Overture)
Last played on
The Maid of the Mill - overture
Thomas Alexander Erskine
The Maid of the Mill - overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
The Maid of the Mill - overture
Last played on
Lord Kelly's Reel
Thomas Alexander Erskine
Lord Kelly's Reel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719gt.jpglink
Lord Kelly's Reel
Last played on
Overture in C major op.1 no.2
Thomas Alexander Erskine
Overture in C major op.1 no.2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture in C major op.1 no.2
Last played on
Lord Kelly's Reel [Thomas Erskine, 6th Earle of Kellie]
Thomas Alexander Erskine
Lord Kelly's Reel [Thomas Erskine, 6th Earle of Kellie]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lord Kelly's Reel
Thomas Alexander Erskine
Lord Kelly's Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lord Kelly's Reel
Last played on
Overture in C op 1'2
Thomas Alexander Erskine
Overture in C op 1'2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture in C op 1'2
Last played on
Trio Sonata No 5 in E
Thomas Alexander Erskine
Trio Sonata No 5 in E
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trio Sonata No 5 in E
Last played on
Back to artist