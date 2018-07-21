Jimmie NooneBorn 23 April 1895. Died 19 April 1944
Jimmie Noone
1895-04-23
Jimmie Noone Biography (Wikipedia)
Jimmie Noone (April 23, 1895 – April 19, 1944) was an American jazz clarinetist and bandleader. After beginning his career in New Orleans he led Jimmie Noone's Apex Club Orchestra, an influential Chicago band that recorded for Vocalion and Decca Records. Maurice Ravel acknowledged basing his Boléro on a Jimmie Noone improvisation. At the time of his death Noone had his own quartet in Los Angeles and was part of an all-star band that was an important force in reviving interest in traditional New Orleans jazz in the 1940s.
Jimmie Noone Tracks
Every Evening
Every Evening
Four or Five Times
Four or Five Times
King Joe
King Joe
You rascal you
You rascal you
Every Evening
Every Evening
Chattanooga Stomp
Chattanooga Stomp
Composer
The Blues Jumped a Rabbit
The Blues Jumped a Rabbit
Jimmie Noone Links
