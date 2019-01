The Fine Arts Quartet is a chamber music ensemble founded in Chicago, United States in 1946 by Leonard Sorkin and George Sopkin. The Quartet has recorded over 200 works and has toured internationally for well over half a century, making it one of the longest enduring major string quartets. In its history, the Quartet has had two leaders: Leonard Sorkin, from 1946 to 1981, and Ralph Evans, from 1982 to the present. Its members in 2018 are violinists Ralph Evans and Efim Boico (who have been playing together in the Quartet since 1983), violist Gil Sharon, and cellist Niklas Schmidt.