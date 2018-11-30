Haysi FantayzeeFormed 1981. Disbanded 1983
Haysi Fantayzee
1981
Haysi Fantayzee Biography (Wikipedia)
Haysi Fantayzee was a British pop band of the early 1980s. Songs include "John Wayne Is Big Leggy", released in 1982 and "Shiny Shiny", released in 1983.
Haysi Fantayzee Tracks
John Wayne Is Big Leggy (snippet)
Haysi Fantayzee
John Wayne Is Big Leggy (snippet)
John Wayne Is Big Leggy (snippet)
Last played on
John Wayne Is Big Leggy
Haysi Fantayzee
John Wayne Is Big Leggy
John Wayne Is Big Leggy
Last played on
Shiny Shiny
Haysi Fantayzee
Shiny Shiny
Shiny Shiny
Last played on
The Sabres of Paradise
Haysi Fantayzee
The Sabres of Paradise
The Sabres of Paradise
Last played on
