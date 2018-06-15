Xutos & Pontapés are a Portuguese rock band, which got together in 1978, in Almada, Portugal, four years after the Carnation Revolution restored most freedoms to the country. They started off in the local punk rock scene and set the trend – singing rock tunes in Portuguese. After four decades of studio and live albums, Xutos & Pontapés continue to be considered Portugal's top rock band, still influencing new generations of Portuguese bands.

In 2004, then Portuguese President Jorge Sampaio granted the band a state decoration for 25 years of career achievements in the music industry. On 26 September 2009, they played in Lisbon to a packed football stadium, Estádio do Restelo, to commemorate their 30th anniversary. They played for three hours – each hour marking a decade of their steadily successful career. It was the first time seven screens were used on stage in Portugal.

Current members are most of the original line up Tim (bass/ vocals), João Cabeleira (guitar – since 1983), Kalú (drums/ backing vocals) and Gui (sax/key boards/backing vocals). Fans refer to the band as Xutos; and Xutos is pronounced 'shootoosh'. Both 'xutos' and 'pontapés' are words in reference to types of kicks, but with a twist because the first word when spelled "Chutos" is referred for kick on a ball or object, but here used as "'xutos", slang for heroin injection, while 'pontapés' for kicks mainly on people.