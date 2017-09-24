John Paul "Bucky" Pizzarelli (born January 9, 1926) is an American jazz guitarist. He is the father of jazz guitarist John Pizzarelli and double bassist Martin Pizzarelli. He worked for NBC as a staffman for Dick Cavett (1971) and ABC with Bobby Rosengarden in (1952). The list of musicians he has collaborated with includes Benny Goodman, Les Paul, and Stéphane Grappelli. Pizzarelli cites as influences Django Reinhardt, Freddie Green, and George Van Eps.