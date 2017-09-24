Bucky PizzarelliBorn 9 January 1926
Bucky Pizzarelli
Bucky Pizzarelli Biography
John Paul "Bucky" Pizzarelli (born January 9, 1926) is an American jazz guitarist. He is the father of jazz guitarist John Pizzarelli and double bassist Martin Pizzarelli. He worked for NBC as a staffman for Dick Cavett (1971) and ABC with Bobby Rosengarden in (1952). The list of musicians he has collaborated with includes Benny Goodman, Les Paul, and Stéphane Grappelli. Pizzarelli cites as influences Django Reinhardt, Freddie Green, and George Van Eps.
Lady Be Good
Avalon
In the dark
Stompin at the Savoy
Three for All
Its Been A Long, Long Time
Stage Fright
All The Things You Are
Tears
