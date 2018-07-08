Sandy PowellComedian
Sandy Powell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/12f062af-13c7-4ec4-be29-39cb8295a876
Sandy Powell Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Arthur Powell MBE (30 January 1900 – 26 June 1982), known as Sandy Powell, was an English comedian best known for his radio work of the 1930s and for his catchphrase "Can you hear me, mother?". He first said this in a theatre in Coventry. Fifty years later, deciding he needed a rest from the business (he planned a cruise around the world with his wife), he again said it in a Coventry theatre, for the last time.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sandy Powell Tracks
Sort by
The Lost Policeman
Sandy Powell
The Lost Policeman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lost Policeman
Performer
Last played on
Sandy Buys A Greyhound
Sandy Powell
Sandy Buys A Greyhound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sandy Buys A Greyhound
Last played on
Sandy Furnishes the Home
Sandy Powell
Sandy Furnishes the Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sandy Furnishes the Home
Last played on
Back to artist