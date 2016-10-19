The ThingJazz trio. Formed February 2000
The Thing
2000-02
The Thing Biography (Wikipedia)
The Thing are a Norwegian/Swedish jazz trio, consisting of Mats Gustafsson (saxophones), Ingebrigt Håker Flaten (double bass), and Paal Nilssen-Love (drums).
Blinded By Thought
Blinded By Thought
Sudden Moment
Neneh Cherry
Sudden Moment
Sudden Moment
India
India
Awake Nu
Awake Nu
S***t Loads of Red Meet Is Missing
S***t Loads of Red Meet Is Missing
Mono
Mono
Garage
Garage
