Kam FranticMusic Producer
Kam Frantic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/12efa5f7-9286-4a29-a2d2-f838cef69e2e
Kam Frantic Tracks
Sort by
Desi Kudiyan
Tariq Khan
Desi Kudiyan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Desi Kudiyan
Last played on
Deewani
Fusion
Deewani
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01wvg3d.pnglink
Deewani
Chanjar
JS Kay & Kam Frantic
Chanjar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chanjar
Performer
Last played on
Flower (feat. Kam Frantic, GV & Nasif)
LS Lucky
Flower (feat. Kam Frantic, GV & Nasif)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flower (feat. Kam Frantic, GV & Nasif)
Performer
Featured Artist
Last played on
Flower (feat. Nasif, GV & Kam Frantic)
LS Lucky
Flower (feat. Nasif, GV & Kam Frantic)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flower (feat. Nasif, GV & Kam Frantic)
Performer
Featured Artist
Last played on
Akhian
Silinder Pardesi
Akhian
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tydc2.jpglink
Akhian
Last played on
G-Mitro
Silinder Pardesi
G-Mitro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tydc2.jpglink
G-Mitro
Last played on
Mendhi Mendhi
Seetal Kaur
Mendhi Mendhi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mendhi Mendhi
Performer
Last played on
Boohe Diyan Kundiyan
Miss Pooja
Boohe Diyan Kundiyan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2zm.jpglink
Boohe Diyan Kundiyan
Last played on
Deewani
Nooran Lal & Kam Frantic
Deewani
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deewani
Performer
Last played on
Deewani
Fusion, Feat Nooran Lal & Kam Frantic
Deewani
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deewani
Performer
Last played on
Citizen Khan theme
Kam Frantic
Citizen Khan theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Citizen Khan theme
Last played on
Back to artist