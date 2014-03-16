Rev. James ClevelandBorn 5 December 1931. Died 9 February 1991
Rev. James Cleveland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1931-12-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/12e88ee2-c7c6-496d-bb8c-3c31e366c721
Rev. James Cleveland Biography (Wikipedia)
The Reverend Dr. James Edward Cleveland (December 5, 1931 – February 9, 1991) was a gospel singer, musician, and composer. Known as the King of Gospel music, Cleveland was a driving force behind the creation of the modern gospel sound by incorporating traditional black gospel, modern soul, pop, and jazz in arrangements for mass choirs. Throughout his career, Cleveland appeared on hundreds of recordings and earned 4 Grammy Awards. He was the first gospel musician to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 1984.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rev. James Cleveland Tracks
Sort by
Where Is Your Faith In God
Rev. James Cleveland
Where Is Your Faith In God
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Is Your Faith In God
Last played on
I Stood On The Banks Of Jordan
Rev. James Cleveland
I Stood On The Banks Of Jordan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Stood On The Banks Of Jordan
Performer
Last played on
Peace Be Still
Rev. James Cleveland
Peace Be Still
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peace Be Still
Last played on
I'd Love To Tell The Stroy
Rev. James Cleveland
I'd Love To Tell The Stroy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jesus Saves
Rev. James Cleveland
Jesus Saves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jesus Saves
Last played on
I'm Determined to Run This Race
Rev. James Cleveland
I'm Determined to Run This Race
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Determined to Run This Race
Last played on
Rev. James Cleveland Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist