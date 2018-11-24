Celinde SchoenmakerDutch singer. Born 15 January 1989
Celinde Schoenmaker
1989-01-15
Celinde Schoenmaker Biography (Wikipedia)
Celinde Schoenmaker (born 15 January 1989) is a Dutch theatre actress and singer . She studied Music at the Fontys Academy of Arts in Tilburg; she graduated this training in 2012 with summa cum laude honors. At that time she had already been cast for the female lead in the Dutch version of Ghost the Musical , but this production was postponed indefinitely and never came to pass. Since then, she has appeared as Fantine in the West End production of the musical Les Misérables and as Jenny Cavalleri in the Dutch touring production of Love Story. From 7 September 2015 she has been playing in the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera in the role of Christine Daaè.
Celinde Schoenmaker Tracks
Come What May (Live on Friday Night Is Music Night)
Last played on
This is Me (BBC Proms in the Park 2018)
Last played on
The Greatest Showman: This Is Me
Moulin Rouge: Come What May
My Fair Lady: I Could Have Danced All Night
Skyfall
The Phantom of the Opera
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night with Craig Revel Horwood
Snape Maltings Concert Hall
2018-08-29T17:05:17
29
Aug
2018
Snape Maltings Concert Hall
Proms 2018: Prom 57: John Wilson conducts Bernstein's On the Town
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-25T17:05:17
25
Aug
2018
19:30
Royal Albert Hall
