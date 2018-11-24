Celinde Schoenmaker (born 15 January 1989) is a Dutch theatre actress and singer . She studied Music at the Fontys Academy of Arts in Tilburg; she graduated this training in 2012 with summa cum laude honors. At that time she had already been cast for the female lead in the Dutch version of Ghost the Musical , but this production was postponed indefinitely and never came to pass. Since then, she has appeared as Fantine in the West End production of the musical Les Misérables and as Jenny Cavalleri in the Dutch touring production of Love Story. From 7 September 2015 she has been playing in the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera in the role of Christine Daaè.