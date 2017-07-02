Phill NiblockBorn 2 October 1933
Phill Niblock
1933-10-02
Phill Niblock (born October 2, 1933 in Anderson, Indiana) is an American composer, filmmaker, videographer, and director of Experimental Intermedia, a foundation for avant-garde music based in New York with a parallel branch in Ghent, Belgium.
Hurdy Hurry
Vlada BC
