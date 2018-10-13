Stuttgarter PhilharmonikerFormed 1924
Stuttgarter Philharmoniker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1924
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/12e07bd7-6472-4147-8e53-2670d7b1a7d3
Tracks
Sort by
El Cant Dels Ocells
Pau Casals
El Cant Dels Ocells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062tppp.jpglink
El Cant Dels Ocells
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Richard Wagner: Overture to The Flying Dutchman
-
Kurt Weill: The Ballad of Mack the Knife
-
Gioachino Rossini: Overture to William Tell
-
Alban Berg: Three Fragments from Wozzeck
-
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Overture to Hiawatha (extract)
-
Wolfgang Mozart: Overture to The Magic Flute
-
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending
-
Saturn, the Bringer of Old Age
-
Mountain ranges spark originality and a sense of space
-
Tansy Davies: What Did We See? (orchestral suite from 'Between Worlds') (Prom 15) - excerpt
Back to artist