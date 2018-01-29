Maite Beaumont
Mezzo-soprano Maite Beaumont is a native of Pamplona (Spain), where she studied voice and violin at the Pablo Sarasate Conservatory and sociology at the University of Navarra. She completed her studies at the Hochschule für Musik und Theater in Hamburg with Hanna Schwarz. She won numerous awards, including the "Voice with the best future".
