Tommie SunshineBorn 26 March 1971
Tommie Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-03-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/12ddd08d-9553-4db4-9baf-b192c7d47983
Tommie Sunshine Biography (Wikipedia)
Tommie Sunshine (born Thomas Lorello; March 26, 1971) is a record producer, remixer, DJ and songwriter of electronic music from Chicago currently living in Brooklyn, New York. He is known for creating dance remixes to popular rock and alternative songs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tommie Sunshine Tracks
Sort by
Scrub The Ground (feat. DJ Funk)
Chocolate Puma
Scrub The Ground (feat. DJ Funk)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmj4.jpglink
Scrub The Ground (feat. DJ Funk)
Last played on
Take The Ride
Chocolate Puma
Take The Ride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmj4.jpglink
Take The Ride
Last played on
Bang That (Tommie Sunshine & Kandy Remix)
Disclosure
Bang That (Tommie Sunshine & Kandy Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6j6.jpglink
Bang That (Tommie Sunshine & Kandy Remix)
Last played on
Front To Back (Jesse Slayter Remix)
Tommie Sunshine
Front To Back (Jesse Slayter Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Front To Back (Jesse Slayter Remix)
Last played on
Chicago Disco
Chocolate Puma
Chicago Disco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghmj4.jpglink
Chicago Disco
Last played on
Tonight's The Night (Ft. Tiffany Roth) (Elektropusher Remix)
Tommie Sunshine
Tonight's The Night (Ft. Tiffany Roth) (Elektropusher Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dominating Force Is Sound (Original Mix)
Tommie Sunshine
The Dominating Force Is Sound (Original Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Will Guide You (Acapella)
Tommie Sunshine
Love Will Guide You (Acapella)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Will Guide You (Acapella)
Last played on
5am (Ft. Oh Snap!!) (Black Noise Remix)
Tommie Sunshine
5am (Ft. Oh Snap!!) (Black Noise Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
5am (Ft. Oh Snap!!) (Black Noise Remix)
Last played on
5am DJ Supple remix
Tommie Sunshine
5am DJ Supple remix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
5AM (A Girl Like You) feat. Oh Snap!!
Tommie Sunshine
5AM (A Girl Like You) feat. Oh Snap!!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
5AM (A Girl Like You) feat. Oh Snap!!
Last played on
Tommie Sunshine Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist