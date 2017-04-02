Tiny Moving PartsFormed 2008
Tiny Moving Parts
2008
Tiny Moving Parts Biography (Wikipedia)
Tiny Moving Parts is an American emo revival band from Benson, Minnesota.
Headache
Upcoming Events
25
May
2019
Tiny Moving Parts, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Bullet for My Valentine, New Found Glory, Bad Religion, NOFX, Silverstein, Less Than Jake, Story of the Year, Anti-Flag, Millencolin, Saves The Day, The Get Up Kids, Lagwagon, The Menzingers, Glassjaw, Mad Caddies, Gallows, Waterparks, The Interrupters, As Cities Burn, Turnstile, Trophy Eyes, Knocked Loose, I Don't Know How But They Found Me and The Bombpops
Temple Newsam Park, Leeds, UK
26
May
2019
Tiny Moving Parts, All Time Low, Simple Plan, Bullet for My Valentine, New Found Glory, NOFX, Silverstein, Story of the Year, Saves The Day, The Get Up Kids, The Menzingers, Glassjaw, Mad Caddies, Gallows, Waterparks, As Cities Burn, Turnstile, Knocked Loose and I Don't Know How But They Found Me
Hatfield Park, London, UK
