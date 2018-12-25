Katie Lopez
Katie Lopez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/12dbce84-6519-436e-ab87-7ce635d0a52c
Katie Lopez Tracks
Sort by
Do You Want To Build A Snowman
Kristen Bell
Do You Want To Build A Snowman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Want To Build A Snowman
Last played on
Do You Want To Build A Snowman
Kristen Bell
Do You Want To Build A Snowman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Want To Build A Snowman
Last played on
Back to artist