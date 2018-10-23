Hubert BathBorn 6 November 1883. Died 24 April 1945
Hubert Bath
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1883-11-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/12d4fd33-6be1-43b2-8bc0-5e70b117a17d
Hubert Bath Biography (Wikipedia)
Hubert Charles Bath (6 November 1883 – 24 April 1945) was a British film composer, music director, and conductor. His credits include Tudor Rose (1936), A Yank at Oxford (1938) and Millions Like Us (1943).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hubert Bath Tracks
Sort by
Out of the Blue (theme to Sports Report)
Hubert Bath
Out of the Blue (theme to Sports Report)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out of the Blue (theme to Sports Report)
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Freedom (Brass Band Symphony No 1)
Hubert Bath
Freedom (Brass Band Symphony No 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wtlg6.jpglink
Freedom (Brass Band Symphony No 1)
Last played on
Out of the Blue
Hubert Bath
Out of the Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out of the Blue
Conductor
Last played on
Cornish Rhapsody
Hubert Bath
Cornish Rhapsody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cornish Rhapsody
Last played on
Out of the Blue
The Western Band of the Royal Air Force & Hubert Bath
Out of the Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out of the Blue
Performer
Last played on
39 Steps: Main Theme
Hubert Bath
39 Steps: Main Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
39 Steps: Main Theme
Last played on
Cornish Rhapsody
Marjan Rawicz, Hubert Bath & Walter Landauer
Cornish Rhapsody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cornish Rhapsody
Performer
Last played on
Cornish Rhapsody
Hubert Bath
Cornish Rhapsody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cornish Rhapsody
Last played on
Out Of The Blue
Hubert Bath
Out Of The Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out Of The Blue
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1915: Prom 15
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e826v2
Queen's Hall
1915-08-31T16:31:18
31
Aug
1915
Proms 1915: Prom 15
Queen's Hall
Hubert Bath Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist