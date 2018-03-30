John Henry MaunderBorn 21 February 1858. Died 21 January 1920
1858-02-21
John Henry Maunder (February 21, 1858 – January 21, 1920) was an English composer and organist best known for his cantata "Olivet to Calvary" .
Olivet to Calvary (The Saviour King goes forth)
