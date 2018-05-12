Abram StasevichRussian classical conductor. Born 1907. Died 1971
Abram Stasevich
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1907
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/12d22fd9-313e-4b4c-9a55-d2553a12f6af
Abram Stasevich Tracks
Sort by
Ivan the Terrible [Ivan Grosniy] - oratorio, arr. Stasevich from the film score - part 1
Sergei Prokofiev
Ivan the Terrible [Ivan Grosniy] - oratorio, arr. Stasevich from the film score - part 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Ivan the Terrible [Ivan Grosniy] - oratorio, arr. Stasevich from the film score - part 1
Choir
Last played on
Ivan the Terrible [Ivan Grosniy] - oratorio, arr. Stasevich from the film score - part 2
Sergei Prokofiev
Ivan the Terrible [Ivan Grosniy] - oratorio, arr. Stasevich from the film score - part 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Ivan the Terrible [Ivan Grosniy] - oratorio, arr. Stasevich from the film score - part 2
Choir
Last played on
Back to artist