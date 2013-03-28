Eamon McGrath
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/12cffd7a-674f-40f9-acb9-133a471d950a
Eamon McGrath is a Canadian musician and writer from Edmonton, Alberta and currently based in Toronto. On his own, his live performances are most often folk-oriented, where McGrath plays songs from his discography on acoustic instruments, but with a band the live show takes on a much more high-energy, punk rock influenced vein.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Young Canadians
Young Canadians
Young Canadians
Dark End Of The Street
Dark End Of The Street
