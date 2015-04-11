Rudy Collins (July 24, 1934 - August 15, 1988) was an American jazz drummer born in New York City.

Collins played trombone in high school and started on drums at that time as well. He studied with Sam Ulano during 1953-57 and began gigging in New York City, playing with Hot Lips Page, Cootie Williams, Eddie Bonnemere, Dizzy Gillespie, Johnny Smith, Carmen McRae, Cab Calloway, and Roy Eldridge. he played with J.J. Johnson and Kai Winding at the Newport Jazz Festival.

Later in the 1950s Collins became increasingly interested in the nascent free jazz scene, in addition to playing with more traditional ensembles. He worked with Herbie Mann from 1959 and later with Cecil Taylor, Quincy Jones, Dave Pike, and Lalo Schifrin.

His last recordings were in 1981.