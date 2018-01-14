The Kelley Deal 6000Formed 1995. Disbanded 1997
The Kelley Deal 6000
1995
The Kelley Deal 6000 Biography (Wikipedia)
The Kelley Deal 6000 was an alternative rock band formed in Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States, and was active between 1995 and 1997. They were formed by Kelley Deal when she got out of rehab in 1995.
The Kelley Deal 6000 Tracks
Canyon
