Peter Ho (simplified Chinese: 何润东; traditional Chinese: 何潤東; pinyin: Hé Rùndōng, born September 13, 1975) is a Chinese American singer, actor and model based in Taiwan. Since his debut in 1998, he has released seven albums and has starred in over 25 films and television series, most notably Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Wind and Cloud, One Meter Sunshine, Goddess of Mercy,The Young Warriors, Three Kingdoms, King's War, Summer's Desire, and Nothing Gold Can Stay.
Ho also appeared in the 2003 tokusatsu film Kamen Rider 555: Paradise Lost as Leo/Kamen Rider Psyga; becoming the first non-Japanese Kamen Rider. Ho is also known for his role in the wuxia film Sword Master.
