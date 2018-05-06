Bruce WelchBorn 2 November 1941
1941-11-02
Bruce Welch OBE (born 2 November 1941 as Bruce Cripps) is an English guitarist, songwriter, producer, singer and businessman best known as a member of the Shadows.
