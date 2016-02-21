Pascal BastiaBorn 11 September 1908. Died 12 July 2007
Pascal Bastia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1908-09-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/12bf6eb8-84ca-4c9e-97dd-7b56e4e54974
Pascal Bastia Biography (Wikipedia)
Pascal Bastia (11 September 1908 – 12 July 2007) was a 20th-century French operetta composer, songwriter and screenwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pascal Bastia Tracks
Sort by
Je tire ma reverence
Pascal Bastia
Je tire ma reverence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Je tire ma reverence
Last played on
Back to artist