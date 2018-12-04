Mark Otis Selby (died September 18, 2017) was an American blues rock singer-songwriter, guitarist, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer. Born in Enid, Oklahoma, he was a solo artist, signed to ZYX Records in Europe, and one half of performing duo with his wife, songwriter Tia Sillers. He also played guitar in recording sessions for musical artists such as Kenny Rogers, Johnny Reid, Keni Thomas, Jimmy Hall, and Wynonna Judd.

Selby is perhaps best known for the number of songs that he co-wrote with the blues-rock artist Kenny Wayne Shepherd which includes the No. 1 single, "Blue on Black". This song was also Billboard magazine rock track of the year in 1998. Selby also collaborated with Sillers on the No. 1 song, "There's Your Trouble" and won the band their first Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 1999.

Selby released a number of solo albums over his career. The first two projects, More Storms Comin' and Dirt were on Vanguard Records. After signing with ZYX in Merenberg, Germany, he released his next album, Mark Otis Selby And The Horse He Rode In On. This all-acoustic release featured Selby's 1974 Mossman guitar and spurred a broad audience in Germany and Switzerland. His most recent project, Blue Highway, was released in 2013. He has worked with the Grammy winning record producer Brent Maher on 5 of his projects.