Sandy BrownBorn 25 February 1929. Died 15 March 1975
Sandy Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander "Sandy" Brown (25 February 1929 – 15 March 1975) was a Scottish jazz clarinetist, band leader, and acoustic engineer who performed mostly New Orleans-style and mainstream jazz. He had a particular interest in African music, which was reflected in his compositions.
Go Ghana
Sandy Brown
Ain't Got No
Sandy Brown and His Gentlemen Friends & Sandy Brown
Legal Pete
Sandy Brown
The Music Goes 'round and around
Al Fairweather & Sandy Brown
Tidy
Al Fairweather & Sandy Brown
African Queen
Sandy Brown
African Queen (BBC Music Jazz 2015)
Sandy Brown
Nothing Blues
John R T Davies, Graham Burbidge, Alan Thomas, Brian Parker, Al Fairweather, Sandy Brown, Sandy Brown & Mo Umansky
The Card
Jeremy French, Ian Armit, Tim Mahn, Graham Burbridge, Sandy Brown & Diz Disley
African Queen
Sandy Brown, cl; Al Fairwether, ; Jeremy French, tb; Diz Disley, g; Ian Armit, p; Brian Parker, b; Graham Burbidge d. 14 Aug 1956. & Sandy Brown
Everybody Loves Saturday Night
Sandy Brown
Weary Brown
Sandy Brown
Ole Miss Rag
Sandy Brown
Heebie Jeebies
Sandy Brown
Irish Black Bottom
Sandy Brown
African Queen
Sandy Brown
Those Blues
Sandy Brown
Ain't Got No
Sandy Brown
