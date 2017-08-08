William Joel MacDonald Plaskett (born April 18, 1975) is a Canadian rock musician and songwriter based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. He was a member of Halifax alternative rock band Thrush Hermit in the 1990s. Plaskett performs in a number of genres, from blues and folk to hard rock, country, and pop.

Plaskett's and his songwriting frequently contains allusions to his home city, Dartmouth. With his band The Emergency, he has toured throughout North America and Europe with The Tragically Hip, Sloan, Bill Plaskett (his father), and Kathleen Edwards.