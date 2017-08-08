Joel PlaskettBorn 18 April 1975
Joel Plaskett
1975-04-18
Joel Plaskett Biography (Wikipedia)
William Joel MacDonald Plaskett (born April 18, 1975) is a Canadian rock musician and songwriter based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. He was a member of Halifax alternative rock band Thrush Hermit in the 1990s. Plaskett performs in a number of genres, from blues and folk to hard rock, country, and pop.
Plaskett's and his songwriting frequently contains allusions to his home city, Dartmouth. With his band The Emergency, he has toured throughout North America and Europe with The Tragically Hip, Sloan, Bill Plaskett (his father), and Kathleen Edwards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dragonfly
Bill Plaskett
Dragonfly
Dragonfly
Solidarity
Joel Plaskett
Solidarity
Solidarity
On Down The River
Bill Plaskett
On Down The River
On Down The River
Blank Cheque
Bill Plaskett
Blank Cheque
Blank Cheque
On a Dime
Joel Plaskett
On a Dime
On a Dime
The Park Avenue Sobriety Test
Joel Plaskett
The Park Avenue Sobriety Test
The Park Avenue Sobriety Test
Rollin, Rollin, Rollin
Joel Plaskett
Rollin, Rollin, Rollin
Rollin, Rollin, Rollin
Nowhere with You - Radio 2 session 21/11/2010
Joel Plaskett
Nowhere with You - Radio 2 session 21/11/2010
Through & Through & Through
Joel Plaskett
Through & Through & Through
Through & Through & Through
All the Way Down the Line
Joel Plaskett
All the Way Down the Line
All the Way Down the Line
Deny, Deny, Deny
Joel Plaskett
Deny, Deny, Deny
Deny, Deny, Deny
New Scotland Blues
Joel Plaskett
New Scotland Blues
New Scotland Blues
Natural Disaster
Joel Plaskett
Natural Disaster
Natural Disaster
Wishful Thinking
Joel Plaskett
Wishful Thinking
Wishful Thinking
One Look
Joel Plaskett
One Look
One Look
Through and Through and Through RECORDING
Joel Plaskett
Through and Through and Through RECORDING
Precious, Precious, Precious
Joel Plaskett
Precious, Precious, Precious
Precious, Precious, Precious
You Let Me Down
Joel Plaskett
You Let Me Down
You Let Me Down
