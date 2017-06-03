Gegham GrigorianTenor. Born 29 January 1951. Died 23 March 2016
Gegham Grigorian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1951-01-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/12b344c1-ec57-4fa9-a26b-4bc04cd4d389
Gegham Grigorian Biography (Wikipedia)
Gegham Grigorian (also written Grigoryan) (Armenian: Գեղամ Գրիգորյան; Russian: Гегам Григорян; 29 January 1951 – 23 March 2016) was an Armenian operatic tenor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gegham Grigorian Tracks
Sort by
The Queen Of Spades: Act 3, Scene 2
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Queen Of Spades: Act 3, Scene 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
The Queen Of Spades: Act 3, Scene 2
Choir
Last played on
Sadko - Tableau 1 (excerpt)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Sadko - Tableau 1 (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Sadko - Tableau 1 (excerpt)
Choir
Last played on
Back to artist