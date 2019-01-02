Ferenc FarkasBorn 15 December 1905. Died 10 October 2000
Ferenc Farkas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04s54rb.jpg
1905-12-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/12b0b744-928a-429d-a926-0da4d7bcb8ba
Ferenc Farkas Biography (Wikipedia)
Ferenc Farkas (15 December 1905 – 10 October 2000) was a Hungarian composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ferenc Farkas Tracks
Sort by
Flute Sonatina: I. Allegro non troppo
Ferenc Farkas
Flute Sonatina: I. Allegro non troppo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54rb.jpglink
Flute Sonatina: I. Allegro non troppo
Last played on
5 Ancient Hungarian Dances for wind quintet
Ferenc Farkas
5 Ancient Hungarian Dances for wind quintet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54rb.jpglink
5 Ancient Hungarian Dances for wind quintet
Last played on
5 Ancient Hungarian Dances for wind quintet
Ferenc Farkas
5 Ancient Hungarian Dances for wind quintet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54rb.jpglink
5 Ancient Hungarian Dances for wind quintet
Performer
Last played on
Lapocka tanc (Five Ancient Hungarian Dances)
Ferenc Farkas
Lapocka tanc (Five Ancient Hungarian Dances)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54rb.jpglink
Lapocka tanc (Five Ancient Hungarian Dances)
Ensemble
Last played on
Romanian Folk Dances from Bihar County
Ferenc Farkas
Romanian Folk Dances from Bihar County
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54rb.jpglink
Romanian Folk Dances from Bihar County
Last played on
Aria e Rondo all'ungherese
Ferenc Farkas
Aria e Rondo all'ungherese
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54rb.jpglink
Aria e Rondo all'ungherese
Last played on
Intrada (Antique Hungarian Dances)
Ferenc Farkas
Intrada (Antique Hungarian Dances)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54rb.jpglink
Intrada (Antique Hungarian Dances)
Ensemble
Last played on
Early Hungarian Dances
Ferenc Farkas
Early Hungarian Dances
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54rb.jpglink
Early Hungarian Dances
Last played on
5 Ancient Hungarian dances for wind quintet
Ferenc Farkas
5 Ancient Hungarian dances for wind quintet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54rb.jpglink
5 Ancient Hungarian dances for wind quintet
Ensemble
Last played on
Morning
Ferenc Farkas
Morning
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54rb.jpglink
Morning
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Early Hungarian Dances from the 17th Century for wind ensemble
Ferenc Farkas
Early Hungarian Dances from the 17th Century for wind ensemble
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54rb.jpglink
Early Hungarian Dances from the 17th Century for wind ensemble
Conductor
Ensemble
Last played on
Three Ancient Hungarian Dances
Ferenc Farkas
Three Ancient Hungarian Dances
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54rb.jpglink
Three Ancient Hungarian Dances
Performer
Last played on
Leaping Dance from Ancient Hungarian Dances
Ferenc Farkas
Leaping Dance from Ancient Hungarian Dances
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54rb.jpglink
Leaping Dance from Ancient Hungarian Dances
Ensemble
Last played on
Ancient Hungarian Dances
Ferenc Farkas
Ancient Hungarian Dances
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54rb.jpglink
Ancient Hungarian Dances
Performer
Last played on
It Came upon the Midnight Clear
Ferenc Farkas
It Came upon the Midnight Clear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54rb.jpglink
It Came upon the Midnight Clear
Last played on
Old Hungarian Dances for oboe and string orchestra
Ferenc Farkas
Old Hungarian Dances for oboe and string orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54rb.jpglink
Old Hungarian Dances for oboe and string orchestra
Last played on
Leaping Dance (Early Hungarian Dances)
Ferenc Farkas
Leaping Dance (Early Hungarian Dances)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s54rb.jpglink
Leaping Dance (Early Hungarian Dances)
Last played on
Ferenc Farkas Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist