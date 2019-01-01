Bimbo Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/12af7563-2e96-4524-8922-96e8c81fa81c
Bimbo Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Bimbo Jones is a UK dance music group consisting of Lee Dagger (producer), Marc JB (producer) and Katherine Ellis (vocalist).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bimbo Jones Tracks
Sort by
Bimbo Jones Links
Back to artist