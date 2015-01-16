No Way Sis were the official Oasis tribute band originating from Glasgow, Scotland.

The band had a Top 40 hit single in the UK in 1996 with their EP, I'd Like To Teach the World To Sing, the title track being a cover of the New Seekers song made famous from its use on Coca-Cola advertisements in the 1970s. Oasis' unlicensed use of the tune from the original in their 1994 single "Shakermaker" led to their being successfully sued by The New Seekers. One of the b-sides - "The Quick Sand Song" - was a reference to Oasis' instrumental piece "The Swamp Song".

Oasis' lead guitarist Noel Gallagher heralded No Way Sis as the "second best band in the world", and presented his doppelgänger Gerry Mckay with the golden Les Paul guitar he played in the video for "Some Might Say". As the hysteria surrounding Oasis died down towards the end of the 1990s, the demand for No Way Sis decreased and they split.

Between 1995-1998 No Way Sis were in such demand that they found themselves touring the length and breadth of the UK continuously, almost without a break. The band completed several European tours as well as performing a string of dates in the United Arab Emirates. Band member Joe and brother of Gerry recalled a conversation with Liam Gallagher during which he commented that No Way Sis were "keeping the home fires burning" in the UK whilst Oasis were on the road in other parts of the world.[citation needed]