Brendan Angelides, better known by his stage names Eskmo and Welder, is an American electronic music producer and composer. He has released music on record labels such as Interscope, Ninja Tune, Planet Mu, and Warp Records. In a 2010 review, rock music critic Robert Christgau credited Eskmo with "Just the kind of weird background music that's guaranteed to engross whenever you lend it both ears."