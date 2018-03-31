Ton de LeeuwBorn 16 November 1926. Died 31 May 1996
1926-11-16
Ton de Leeuw Biography (Wikipedia)
Antonius Wilhelmus Adrianus de Leeuw (born Rotterdam, 16 November 1926; died Paris, 31 May 1996) was a Dutch composer. He occasionally experimented with microtonality.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
