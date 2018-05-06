Anna ReynoldsBorn 4 October 1931. Died 14 February 2014
Anna Reynolds
1931-10-04
Anna Reynolds Biography (Wikipedia)
Anna Reynolds (4 October 1931 – 24 February 2014) was an English classical mezzo-soprano and contralto singer in opera and concert.
Anna Reynolds Tracks
Eugene Onegin (Act 1 opening)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Eugene Onegin (Act 1 opening)
Orchestra
Last played on
Orchestra
Last played on
Tavener - The Whale Part 1
John Tavener
John Tavener
Tavener - The Whale Part 1
Last played on
Last played on
Stabat Mater Op.58
Antonín Dvořák
Stabat Mater Op.58
Stabat Mater Op.58
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Eugene Onegin (Act 1 opening)
Enid Hartle, Teresa Kubiak, Пётр Ильич Чайковский, Julia Hamari, Anna Reynolds, Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden & Sir Georg Solti
Eugene Onegin (Act 1 opening)
Performer
Last played on
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1976: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1976
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edv9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1976-07-16T17:03:01
16
Jul
1976
Proms 1976: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1976
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1973: Prom 48
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb4fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1973-09-08T17:03:01
8
Sep
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 51
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqhn3d
Royal Albert Hall
1972-09-10T17:03:01
10
Sep
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 54
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep6q9r
Royal Albert Hall
1971-09-17T17:03:01
17
Sep
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1969: Prom 50
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9v4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1969-09-11T17:03:01
11
Sep
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
