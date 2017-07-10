Hugh WoodBorn 27 June 1932
Hugh Wood
1932-06-27
Hugh Wood Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugh Wood (born 27 June 1932) is a British composer.
Hugh Wood Tracks
Epithalamium for chorus and orchestra
3 Choruses Op. 7
Epithalamion
Epithalamion (BBC commission) (World premiere)
Laurie Lee songs: Town Owl
Laurie Lee songs: Boy in Ice
Horn Trio (1989)
Ballade (world premiere)
String Quartet no 2 (1970)
Easter
