Alberto Zedda (2 January 1928 – 6 March 2017) was an Italian conductor and musicologist whose specialty was the 19th-century Italian repertoire.

Zedda studied in his native Milan with Antonino Votto and Carlo Maria Giulini, and made his debut there as conductor in 1956, with The Barber of Seville. He was quickly invited to conduct at most of the opera houses of Italy and began an international career, appearing in Bordeaux, Paris, Vienna, Berlin, London, New York, etc. He was for a time musical director of the Festival della Valle d'Itria in Martina Franca and later of the Pesaro Festival.

As a musicologist, he was responsible for the revision of numerous works by Antonio Vivaldi, George Frideric Handel, Gaetano Donizetti, Vincenzo Bellini, Giuseppe Verdi, and most notably Gioachino Rossini. He was, with Philip Gossett, responsible for the complete critical edition of the operas by Rossini and was a committee member of the Rossini Foundation in Pesaro, Italy. He was also renowned for his research on vocal ornamentation and his aim at authentic performing style.