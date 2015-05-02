The LimelitersFormed July 1959
The Limeliters are an American folk music group, formed in July 1959 by Lou Gottlieb (bass violin/bass), Alex Hassilev (banjo/baritone), and Glenn Yarbrough (guitar/tenor). The group was active from 1959 until 1965, when they disbanded. After a hiatus of sixteen years Yarbrough, Hassilev, and Gottlieb reunited and began performing again as The Limeliters in reunion tours. On a regular basis a continuation The Limeliters group is still active and performing. Gottlieb died in 1996 (age 73), Yarbrough died in 2016 (age 86) and Hassilev (born 1932), the last founding member who had remained active in the group, has retired, leaving the group to carry on without any of the original members.
Lonesome Traveler
The Limeliters
Lonesome Traveler
Lonesome Traveler
There's A Meetin' Here Tonight
The Limeliters
There's A Meetin' Here Tonight
